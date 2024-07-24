Johnson's Baby & Pratidin Media Group Organize Newborn Care Program in Nagaon, Hatikhuli

In collaboration with Asomiya Pratidin and Pratidin Time, Johnson's has initiated a comprehensive newborn childcare and awareness program titled 'Best from Day 1' across Assam. The program aims to educate and support new mothers in caring for their infants, providing essential advice and resources.
The event took place today at two locations in the Nagaon Khagarijaan AWC Dhing and Hatikhuli TE AWC Karbi Anglong, attracting over 500 beneficiaries from the local area.
Around 280 mothers along with their newborns attended the event at Nagaon Khagarijaan AWC Dhing with CDPO Jyoti Prasad Bezbaruah. Meanwhile, in Hathikhuli, 265 mothers attended. The event saw the supervision of Minati Devi and Gayatri Tamuli as supervisors, and Smriti Rekha Hazarika, CDPO.
Topics included breastfeeding, nutrition, hygiene, diaper changing, and managing infant care during hot weather.
Participants received welcome kits for childcare from Johnson's, enhancing the program's practical impact. The initiative will extend to 12 districts of Assam, with similar events planned daily in various locations to ensure widespread reach and support.