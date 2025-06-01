Kerala Leads COVID-19 Spike in India as Cases Rise Nationwide

COVID-19 cases are once again witnessing a steady rise across India, with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reporting a total of 3,395 active cases as of Saturday, May 31. The states with the highest number of active cases include Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, and West Bengal. Kerala leads the count with 1,336 active cases, followed closely by Maharashtra and Delhi, indicating a resurgence in urban and semi-urban regions.

In the last 24 hours, India has recorded four COVID-related deaths, with fatalities reported from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh. However, health authorities have emphasized that the majority of infections remain mild, and most patients are under home isolation. A total of 1,435 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the same period, offering some reassurance amid the rise in numbers.

Despite the uptick, health experts and officials quoted by PTI have stated that there is no immediate cause for panic, as the severity of infections remains low. The situation is being closely monitored by state and central authorities to ensure timely interventions and containment efforts.

Maharashtra currently has 467 active cases and reported 68 new infections on Saturday alone. Mumbai accounted for 30 of these new cases, while Pune Municipal Corporation areas added 15 more. Additional cases have also been reported from Kalyan-Dombivli and Raigad, prompting local bodies to stay alert and enforce precautionary measures.

In Karnataka, where schools are set to reopen in June, the state health department has issued fresh guidelines to both government and private educational institutions. These include precautionary steps to protect children’s health and prevent the virus from spreading further. The department has also released a public advisory encouraging citizens to wear masks in crowded areas, maintain physical distancing, and continue following good hygiene practices.

Odisha, which currently has seven confirmed cases, reported two new positive cases on Saturday. Health Secretary Aswathy S reassured the public, stating that all patients are in stable condition and there is no need for panic.

While the overall severity remains low, the recent surge in COVID-19 cases serves as a reminder for the public to stay cautious, follow health guidelines, and cooperate with authorities to curb any potential escalation. The Ministry of Health continues to track developments closely, aiming to prevent a wider spread and protect public health.

