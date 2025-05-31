Covid-19 Update: 2,710 Active Cases, 7 Deaths Reported Across India

India’s active Covid-19 caseload has risen to 2,710, with 1,170 patients discharged so far, according to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. Seven deaths have been reported across various states, most of which involved patients with significant comorbidities.
Delhi recorded the death of a 60-year-old woman who had undergone a laparotomy for acute intestinal obstruction; Covid-19 was detected incidentally. Gujarat also reported one fatality, with more details awaited.
In Karnataka, a 70-year-old man died due to acute cardiorespiratory arrest, encephalopathy, and other complications. He had a history of diabetes, hypertension, and ischemic heart disease. His Covid-19 status is still awaiting RT-PCR confirmation.
Maharashtra reported two deaths: a 67-year-old man with ARDS, pneumonia, and multiple comorbidities who tested positive for Covid-19, and a 21-year-old man suffering from diabetic ketoacidosis and a lower respiratory tract infection. One of these deaths was reconciled in official records.
Punjab reported the death of a 39-year-old man with Hepatitis B and acute respiratory syndrome, while Tamil Nadu registered one fatality—a 60-year-old man with Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease.
Kerala currently has the highest number of active cases at 1,147. The reconciliation of death data is ongoing in several states. Bihar is yet to release its daily Covid-19 update.
As concerns rise over the recent uptick in cases, Union Minister of State for Health and AYUSH (Independent Charge), Prataprao Jadhav, reassured the public that the central government is closely monitoring the situation and remains fully prepared to respond.
"Both our Central Health Department and the AYUSH Ministry are fully alert and closely monitoring the situation across all states. We have spoken with the respective Health and AYUSH Secretaries, as well as other concerned ministers," Jadhav said.
He further added that the health infrastructure built during previous Covid-19 waves has been reviewed and is ready for deployment if necessary. “We've reviewed the infrastructure built during the earlier Covid waves, such as oxygen plants and ICU beds, and have already begun preparations. Our health systems are well-equipped and ready to handle any situation that may arise in response to Covid,” he said.
