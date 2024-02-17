Keshab Mahanta Speaks At Length On Palliative Care At State Cancer Institue

The second day of the two-day affairs under the 7th anniversary celebrations of the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati was held on Saturday. This followed proceedings of the first day which was held on Friday.
As per the schedule, the event began with a song at the auditorium of NEDFi House. After this, Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta, who adorned the seat of the chief guest of the event, lit the ceremonial lamp.
Prakash Ranjan Gharphalia, Secretary, Department of Medical Education and Research, Dr Siddharth Singh, Director of Medical Education, Dr Anup Barman, Principal, Gauhati Medical College, Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya and Dr Aarti Sarin, Director General, Department of Medical Services, Indian Navy were present as guests of honour on the occasion. Dr Smriti Goswami, the newly appointed Director of the State Cancer Institute delivered the welcome address on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya said that five types of cancer, including blood, breast, and lungs, are the most commonly detected in a lot of people. The main reason for this is tobacco consumption. Tobacco has destroyed the lives of many.
Given this horror, Dr Achyut Chandra Baishya urged the health minister to ensure tobacco is not sold in the shops around hospitals. Dr Anup Barman, another guest on the occasion, said, "Assam is ahead in terms of cancer treatment than many states in India. This has been made possible due to the foresight of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma."
Cancer institutes are also being considered in the hinterland for the benefit of the people. Dr Barman mentioned that the State Cancer Institute of Assam has many advanced facilities not available in many cancer institutes in India.
Minister Keshav Mahanta, who was the chief guest, said, "We have to move forward in two directions. First treatment and secondly awareness aspects. In these seven years, the quality is better in terms of medical care."
There is, however, some focus to be paid to the academic aspect, said Keshab Mahanta. In the meantime, he mentioned that he would discuss the matter with the concerned head of the department. On the other hand, six more superspecialty hospitals will be constructed in the coming days. He also said that treatment can be done in nine cancer hospitals from March next year.
The minister further informed that he is in touch with Tata regarding the development of cancer institutes. He also informed the gathering about the upcoming cancer institute to be built in Silchar.
In the context of the speech, Mahanta said that instead of thinking of providing treatment, one should think about how people can remain healthy. Mahanta also spoke about Palliative Care and Early Diagnosis. When the patient moves into a state of pain and helplessness, the patient has to live a miserable life by counting the moment of death. Therefore, he mentioned the plans and requirements in the case of Palliative Care and Early Diagnosis.
In this regard, he said that the health department is focusing on this as a special measure. Therefore, courses have been combined in medical science regarding Palliative Care. In the meantime, the State Cancer Institute mentions teaching about palliative as well as imparting training.
It is pertinent to mention here that in the first day's proceedings of the event, Dr Santana Kashyap Baruah gave an analytical statement about Pain and Palliative Medicine. The doctor discussed the history, foundations, and current situation of the subject matter in detail. She also presented in detail its usefulness and needs.
Palliative care is a holistic medical care method that focuses on enhancing the quality of life and easing distress for individuals dealing with severe, intricate, and terminal conditions like cancer.
Meanwhile, at the end of the program, students who passed out with distinction in various departments were felicitated by the State Cancer Institute. Director of State Cancer Institute Dr Smriti Goswami, Superintendent Dr Debjit Choudhury, Dr Vibhuti Bhusan Borthakur and Founder Director of State Cancer Institute Dr B.C. Goswami and other doctors were present on the occasion.