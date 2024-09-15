Kick the Habit: New Study Identifies Best Quit Smoking Aids

A comprehensive review of over 300 studies has unveiled the most effective methods for quitting smoking, providing new insights for those looking to kick the habit.
Conducted by the Cochrane Tobacco Addiction Group (CTAG), this research analyzed data from 157,179 participants to determine the most successful smoking cessation tools.
Top Three Most Effective Smoking Cessation Methods
According to the review, the most effective interventions for quitting smoking are:
1. Varenicline (Chantix): This oral prescription medication, used in combination with education and counseling, was identified as one of the most effective methods for smoking cessation. It works by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain, reducing withdrawal symptoms and cravings.
2. Cytisine: A plant-derived aid used extensively in Europe, cytisine is noted for its effectiveness in smoking cessation. Although not currently available in the U.S. or FDA-approved, it has shown promising results in other countries.
3. Nicotine-containing E-cigarettes: Despite ongoing controversy and the FDA's lack of approval for e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation tool, the review found substantial evidence supporting their effectiveness in helping individuals quit smoking.
Nicotine Replacement Therapy and Behavioral Support
The review also highlights the effectiveness of nicotine replacement therapy (NRT), which includes products like nicotine gum, patches, lozenges, and pouches.
Combining long-lasting products, such as patches, with fast-acting ones, like gum, was found to be particularly effective. Additionally, the oral antidepressant bupropion was noted as helpful, though its evidence was less robust compared to varenicline and cytisine.
Behavioral Support, including therapy and counseling, and financial incentives were also recognized as effective tools for quitting smoking.
E-cigarettes: A Controversial but Effective Option
E-cigarettes have gained popularity as a smoking cessation tool, but their safety and role in quitting smoking remain debated. The review acknowledged that while e-cigarettes may not be completely safe, they are significantly less harmful than smoking tobacco.
Critics, including Hilary Tindle, MD, PhD, caution that the long-term safety of e-cigarettes is unknown and that they are marketed aggressively to young people, raising public health concerns.
Health Benefits of Quitting Smoking
Quitting smoking offers numerous health benefits, many of which are experienced soon after cessation:
Twenty minutes: Heart rate and blood pressure drop.
One day: Risk of heart attack decreases.
Three months: Lung function begins to improve.
One year: Risk of coronary heart disease is halved.
Five years: Risk of mouth and throat cancer is reduced by half.
Ten years: Risk of dying from lung cancer is about half that of a smoker.
Taking the First Step
To maximize the chances of quitting success, experts recommend setting a target quit date within two weeks and combining medication with counseling.
Quitting smoking is one of the most significant steps you can take to improve your health. With the right tools and support, many people successfully quit each year, and those who persist in their efforts can achieve lasting success.