Struggling to Remember? The Power of Protein and Brain Health

Do you find yourself constantly struggling to remember things? One moment you’re deep in conversation with a friend, and the next, you can’t recall the point of your story. You set your phone down, only to forget where you placed it moments later. While these “brain blips” might be a result of stress or distraction, they could also be signs of subjective cognitive decline (SCD).
Approximately 1 in 9 adults over the age of 45 report experiencing symptoms of short-term memory loss or confusion characteristic of SCD. While having SCD doesn’t necessarily mean you will progress to conditions like Alzheimer’s, it can be an indication that lifestyle changes might be needed. Improving your sleep habits and enhancing your diet with brain-boosting nutrients, including protein, could make a significant difference.
When you think of protein, muscle building and weight loss might come to mind. However, protein also plays a critical role in brain health. The amino acids that make up proteins are vital for optimal brain function.
“Protein is crucial for brain health because it helps produce neurotransmitters—chemical messengers that enable communication between brain cells,” explains dietitian and author Lauren Manaker, M.S., RDN. “These neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, are key players in regulating mood, cognition, and overall mental function."
Fortunately, there’s good news: You can support your brain health by incorporating nutrient-rich protein sources into your diet, particularly those that also provide additional cognitive benefits.
Among the many protein options available, salmon stands out as a top choice for promoting brain health. Not only is salmon a rich source of high-quality protein, with a 3.5-ounce cooked portion providing 25 grams of protein, but it also contains essential omega-3 fatty acids.
“Salmon’s high-quality protein provides the building blocks necessary for neurotransmitter production, further enhancing cognitive performance,” says Manaker.
Omega-3 fatty acids, especially eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), found in salmon, are particularly beneficial for brain health. DHA, a major component of brain cell membranes, supports brain function, including learning and memory. While the body can produce some EPA and DHA, it’s not enough to meet its needs, making dietary sources crucial.
Recommendations suggest consuming at least two servings of fatty fish per week. Studies have shown that regular fish consumption is associated with a reduced risk of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, omega-3 supplements have been linked to improvements in learning, memory, and overall cognitive well-being.
If you’re looking to incorporate more salmon into your meals, here are some tips to get you started:
Explore Different Varieties: From the rich-flavored Chinook to the bright red-fleshed sockeye, there are many types of salmon to suit your taste and budget.
Try Canned Salmon: If fresh or frozen salmon seems daunting, start with canned salmon. It’s versatile and easy to use in dishes like salads, wraps, or Salmon-Stuffed Avocados.
Experiment with Cooking Methods: Whether you prefer sheet-pan meals, grilling, or air-frying, salmon can be prepared in various delicious ways to fit your cooking style.
Protein is essential for maintaining sharp cognitive function, and including fatty fish like salmon in your diet can significantly boost brain health. Salmon is not only a rich source of high-quality protein but also packed with omega-3 fatty acids DHA and EPA, which are linked to better cognitive function. If you haven’t yet added salmon to your weekly meal plan, now is the perfect time to start.