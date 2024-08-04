Struggling to Remember? The Power of Protein and Brain Health

Why Protein is Essential for Brain Health

When you think of protein, muscle building and weight loss might come to mind. However, protein also plays a critical role in brain health. The amino acids that make up proteins are vital for optimal brain function.

“Protein is crucial for brain health because it helps produce neurotransmitters—chemical messengers that enable communication between brain cells,” explains dietitian and author Lauren Manaker, M.S., RDN. “These neurotransmitters, such as serotonin and dopamine, are key players in regulating mood, cognition, and overall mental function."

Fortunately, there’s good news: You can support your brain health by incorporating nutrient-rich protein sources into your diet, particularly those that also provide additional cognitive benefits.