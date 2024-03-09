Knowledge Gaps In Type 2 Diabetes Management Among Patients: Study

The study revealed that the utilization of medication was a contributing factor in influencing knowledge about Type 2 Diabetes (T2D). The accuracy rate for answering questions correctly was 51.8% for patients not receiving insulin treatment, while it was 58.7% for patients using insulin. When considering socioeconomic and demographic factors, being below the age of 65, having a higher level of education, not living alone, and adhering to a specific diet were all found to have a beneficial effect on understanding the disease.