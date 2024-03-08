Study Reveals Link Between Childhood 'Lazy Eye' And Adult Health Risks

According to a recent study conducted by researchers at UCL, individuals who had amblyopia, commonly known as 'lazy eye', during their childhood have a higher probability of encountering hypertension, obesity, and metabolic syndrome in their adult years. Additionally, they face an elevated risk of suffering from heart attacks.
The authors of the study, published in eClinicalMedicine, emphasize that although they have found a connection, their research does not establish a cause-and-effect relationship between amblyopia and poor health in adulthood.
The data from over 126,000 individuals between the ages of 40 and 69, who had received eye examinations, were analyzed by the researchers using information from the UK Biobank cohort.
During the recruitment process, the participants were inquired about their history of amblyopia treatment during childhood and if they still had the condition in adulthood. Additionally, they were asked if they had been medically diagnosed with diabetes, high blood pressure, or cardio/cerebrovascular diseases such as angina, heart attack, or stroke.
In the meantime, their body mass index (BMI), blood glucose, and cholesterol levels were assessed, and their mortality was monitored.
The researchers verified that out of the 3,238 individuals who stated having a 'lazy eye' during their childhood, 82.2 per cent continued to experience diminished vision in one eye during adulthood.
The results indicated that individuals who had amblyopia during their childhood had a 29 per cent greater likelihood of developing diabetes, a 25 per cent greater likelihood of experiencing hypertension, and a 16% greater likelihood of having obesity. Furthermore, they faced an elevated risk of suffering from a heart attack, even after considering other factors such as other diseases, ethnicity, and social class that could contribute to these conditions.
The heightened likelihood of experiencing health issues was observed not only in individuals whose vision problems continued, but also to some degree in participants who had amblyopia during childhood and achieved perfect vision as adults, although the connection was not as significant.
The author in charge, Professor Jugnoo Rahi from UCL Great Ormond Street Institute for Child Health, UCL Institute of Ophthalmology, and Great Ormond Street Hospital, stated, "Amblyopia is an eye condition affecting up to four in 100 children. In the UK, all children are supposed to have vision screening before the age of five, to ensure a prompt diagnosis and relevant ophthalmic treatment.
"It is rare to have a 'marker' in childhood that is associated with increased risk of serious disease in adult life, and also one that is measured and known for every child - because of population screening."
"The large numbers of affected children and their families, may want to think of our findings as an extra incentive for trying to achieve healthy lifestyles from childhood."
Amblyopia occurs when the vision in one eye fails to develop correctly, often caused by a misalignment of the eyes or being farsighted.
It is a neurodevelopmental disorder that occurs when there is a disruption in the coordination between the brain and the eye, resulting in the brain's inability to accurately process visual signals from the affected eye. Since it typically leads to decreased vision in only one eye, many children are unaware of any vision issues and are only identified through a vision test conducted between the ages of four and five.
A recent study conducted by the Academy of Medical Sciences, which included researchers from the UCL Great Ormond Street Institute for Child Health, has urged policymakers to tackle the worsening physical and mental well-being of children under the age of five in the UK. The report emphasizes the need to prioritize the health of young children.
The team is optimistic that their recent research will support this message and emphasize the significance of child health in shaping adult health.
According to Dr. Siegfried Wagner from UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Moorfields Eye Hospital, the eyes and vision play a crucial role in monitoring overall health. They are closely connected to various organ systems and can provide insights into conditions like heart disease and metabolic dysfunction. This is why it is important to assess vision in both eyes during screenings.
"We emphasise that our research does not show a causal relationship between amblyopia and ill health in adulthood. Our research means that the 'average' adult who had amblyopia as a child is more likely to develop these disorders than the 'average' adult who did not have amblyopia. The findings don't mean that every child with amblyopia will inevitably develop cardiometabolic disorders in adult life."