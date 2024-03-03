Manipur Govt Launches State-Level Polio Immunization Drive

The Manipur Government on Sunday launched the state-level National Immunisation Day, National Polio Immunization Drive 2024 in Imphal.
The vaccination drive was launched by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Sapam Ranjan Singh at a function held in the Family Welfare Training Centre, State Medical Services in Imphal earlier today.
the vaccination drive is being given in two drops each for age group 0 to 5 in a bid to enhance their hygiene. The round will also be carried out in all localities, to immunise 3 lakh and 50 thousand children in the state.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister appealed to the media to take a significant role in spreading awareness about the immunization of pulse polio as well as others from time to time.
A three-day nationwide pulse polio vaccination drive is being carried out across the country starting today. The campaign will involve mobile teams, transit teams, and dedicated vaccination centers in both rural and urban areas. On the first day, children aged up to 5 years can be brought to booths where they will be administered two drops of oral polio vaccine. For the next two days (March 4 and 5), health teams will visit every household and vaccinate children.