An Inclusive Cancer Vaccine: Hoping Against Hope

Many advanced countries across the globe, including Bharat, have been working to find the effective cancer medicine and also vaccines for decades. World Health Organization (WHO) in its report confirmed the availability of at least six licensed vaccines targeting human papillomaviruses (HPV, which causes cervical cancer) and hepatitis B (that may lead to liver cancer). Incidentally, cervical cancer is the fifth most common cancer in the world, whereas it’s ranked as the most frequent cancer among Indian women. To fight against this type of cancer, Indian scientists had developed Cervavac as a preventive measure to save millions of lives. The vaccine, launched by the Serum Institute of India indigenously, after rigorous research, clinical trials and necessary regulatory approvals, has been approved by the central government. New Delhi has also committed its support for the country's first cervical cancer vaccination process.