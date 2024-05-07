Men With Higher Levels of Testosterone More Likely to Develop AFib, Study Finds

A recent study published in The Lancet revealed a link between higher natural testosterone levels and an increased risk of atrial fibrillation (AFib) in older men.
The research, led by Cammie Tran and her team from Monash University School of Public Health in Australia, analyzed data from the ASPREE clinical trial, involving 4,570 older males with an average age of 74 and no prior history of cardiovascular disease.
During a 3-5 year follow-up period, around 6% of participants developed AFib. The study found that men with higher baseline testosterone levels were nearly twice as likely to develop AFib compared to those with levels in the middle of the normal range. This association persisted even after adjusting for factors like age, BMI, smoking, and alcohol use.
Interestingly, the relationship between testosterone levels and AFib was not linear. While men with testosterone levels at the higher end of the normal range had increased risk, so did those with levels below the normal range. This suggests that maintaining testosterone levels within a certain range is crucial for minimizing AFib risk.
These findings corroborate previous research, including the TRAVERSE trial in 2023, which found a higher incidence of AFib among men using testosterone-replacement therapy (TRT). Experts emphasize the importance of keeping testosterone levels within the normal range to mitigate AFib risk and overall health.
However, the exact mechanism underlying the association between testosterone levels and AFib remains unclear. Tran and her team urge caution against recreational or off-label use of TRT, emphasizing the need for medical supervision and monitoring for men with testosterone deficiencies requiring treatment.