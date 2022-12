Five succumbed to dengue in Mizoram, while 1,510 people were infected with it until November this year.

The officials of the health and family welfare department's state-vector borne disease control programme on Sunday said the five who died of dengue were from Aizawl district, which recorded the highest number of cases.

Out of the 1,510 infected people, 1,370 were from Aizawl district, 51 from Lunglei and 34 from Champhai district.