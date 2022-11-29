Use ‘Mpox’ as Synonym to ‘Monkeypox’: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced on Monday that it will use ‘mpox’ use to denote ‘monkeypox’.

WHO said, “Following a series of consultations with global experts, WHO will begin using a new preferred term “mpox” as a synonym for monkeypox. Both names will be used simultaneously for one year while “monkeypox” is phased out.”

According to reports, few racist and stigmatizing languages were reported to the organization when the disease outbreak grew earlier this year.

These incidents were noticed online and in some communities due to which several people and nations raised their concerns and urged WHO to suggest a way to move forward to change the name.

Based on consultations and further discussions with WHO’s Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization recommended the following: