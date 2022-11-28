Dibrugarh DC Orders Magisterial Inquiry into DU Ragging Case

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Dibrugarh district in Assam has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the ragging incident at Dibrugarh University.

DC Biswajit Pegu has ordered the inquiry which will be conducted by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Sanghamitra Baruah.

As many as 18 students of the university were rusticated earlier on Monday for their alleged involvement in ragging case.

Notably, a first semester student of the university jumped from the third floor of a hostel building to escape ragging.

The victim student has been identified as Anand Sarma, a resident of Amguri in Assam.

Critically injured Anand, is undergoing treatment at Aditya Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, Dibrugarh Police on Sunday night detained three senior students in connection to the ragging incident.

The students detained in connection with the case have been identified as Simanta Hazarika, Niranjan Thakur and Pranjit Baruah, all resident students of Padmanath Gohain Baruah Students’ Hostel.

“Complaint was filed by parents of Dibrugarh University student, Anand Sarma, pertaining to ragging by five people in a hostel there. Accused Niranjan Thakur was arrested while 3 others were detained. Condition of the injured victim is stable,” informed Dibrugarh SP.