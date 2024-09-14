New Study Reveals Technique for Anticipating Chronic Kidney Disease Worsening

Researchers at Aarhus University have unveiled a groundbreaking technique that could revolutionize the treatment of chronic renal disease. This innovative method forecasts the progression of the illness, promising more personalized care and potentially reducing hospital visits.
The technique, developed by experts at the Department of Biomedicine, focuses on analyzing the acid-base balance in urine samples. This new approach aims to identify early signs of acid accumulation, which can impair kidney function.
"We found that the balance of acid-base elements in urine from patients with chronic kidney disease differs significantly from that of healthy individuals," said Mads Vaarby Sorensen, PhD, and researcher at Aarhus University. "Our calculation model links these imbalances to kidney function and disease progression over time."
Unlike traditional blood tests, which only detect acid buildup once it significantly impacts the blood’s acid-base balance, this new method allows for earlier detection. "Our technique can identify urine imbalances much earlier in the disease process," Sorensen added.
The new method has demonstrated high precision in multiple independent studies. "It has shown remarkable accuracy, even when analyzing urine samples from the same patients over extended periods," noted Peder Berg, MD, and postdoctoral researcher at Aarhus University.
This advancement holds the potential to transform patient monitoring and treatment strategies for chronic kidney disease. It can differentiate between patients with stable kidney function and those experiencing rapid deterioration.
"The new technique could reduce the need for frequent check-ups for stable patients, allowing healthcare resources to be allocated more effectively to those with aggressive disease progression," explained Samuel Svendsen, medical resident at the Department of Nephrology, Aarhus University Hospital.
The research team is currently engaging with international partners to further validate their method. They plan to test the technique on up to 4,000 patients in collaboration with major European and American research centers.
In the future, this approach could enable more personalized treatment, potentially delaying the need for dialysis.
"Early detection of acid buildup could allow for earlier intervention with acid-reducing treatments, possibly extending the period before patients need dialysis," Svendsen concluded.