Nipah Virus Case Detected in Kerala: 14-Year-Old Succumbs to Infection

A confirmed case of Nipah virus infection has been reported in the Mallapuram district, where a 14-year-old boy exhibited symptoms of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The patient was initially admitted to a healthcare facility in Perinthalmanna and later transferred to a higher health center in Kozhikode. Despite medical efforts, the boy succumbed to the disease.
Samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune, which confirmed the Nipah virus infection.
In response, the central government has advised the Kerala state government to undertake immediate public health measures, including:
Active case search: Conduct in-depth searches for additional cases within the confirmed case’s family, neighborhood, and similar topographical areas.
Active contact tracing: Trace any potential contacts from the past 12 days.
Strict quarantine: Enforce quarantine for the contacts of the confirmed case and isolate any suspects.
Sample collection: Ensure proper collection and transportation of samples for laboratory testing.
To support the state, the Union Health Ministry’s National 'One Health Mission' will deploy a multi-member joint outbreak response team. This team will assist in investigating the case, identifying epidemiological linkages, and providing technical guidance.
At the state's request, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sent monoclonal antibodies for patient management, and a mobile BSL-3 laboratory has arrived in Kozhikode for testing additional samples from contacts. Although the monoclonal antibodies reached before the patient’s demise, they could not be administered due to his poor health condition.
Kerala has previously experienced Nipah virus outbreaks, with the most recent one occurring in 2023 in the Kozhikode district. The virus, primarily harbored by fruit bats, can infect humans through the consumption of bat-contaminated fruits.
Authorities urge the public to remain vigilant and follow health guidelines to prevent further spread of the virus.