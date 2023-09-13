Nipah Virus Claims 2 Lives in Kerala; State Health Dept Steps Up Measures

Two deaths have been reported in Kerala’s Kozhikode district after the outbreak of Nipah virus infection, reports said.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday confirmed that the two ‘unnatural deaths’ in Kozhikode was due to the Nipah virus.
He also said that a central team of experts has been sent to Kerala to take stock of the situation and assist the state government in the management of the virus infection. Four suspected cases are currently under the surveillance and their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, the health minister said.
Dr. Mandaviya added that government medical colleges in Kerala were issued guidelines on the precautions to be taken and also provided with protective kits.
Meanwhile, Kerala Health Minister Veena George while speaking on the virus outbreak said that preventive and disease management measures as per the state government's Nipah protocol had been activated. She further advised people to avoid unnecessary hospital visits.
Veena George said, “Following the deaths, surveillance procedure and contact tracking has been initiated. Hospitals and the health workers have been instructed to follow the infection control protocol, including wearing of PPE kits.”
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah is a zoonotic disease, which means it is transmitted to humans through infected animals or contaminated food. It can also be transmitted directly from person to person through close contact with an infected person.
As per the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), its symptoms include fever, headache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing and vomiting.