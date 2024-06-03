Odisha Reports 45 Deaths Due to Heatstroke In 24 Hours; National Toll Past 200

The Odisha government reported that of the 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, post-mortem examinations confirmed 26 as due to heatstroke. Eight other deaths were attributed to causes other than sunstroke, and investigations are ongoing to determine if the remaining 107 fatalities were due to the heatwave. A significant number of suspected heatwave deaths in Odisha occurred in the western part of the state, with Sundargarh district being notably affected, reporting 35 suspected heatstroke deaths in three days. Post-mortem examinations in Sundargarh confirmed that six of these deaths were due to sunstroke, according to Ashutosh Kulkarni, the additional district magistrate of Sundargarh. Balangir district reported 20 suspected sunstroke deaths, with four confirmed as heat-related. Investigations continue for the remaining 16 cases.