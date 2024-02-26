Palliative Care Dept of State Cancer Institute Hosts Volunteer Training Workshop

A day-long workshop on the volunteer training program was organized by the Department of Pain and Palliative Medicine, State Cancer Institute, in Guwahati in association with Capecare Foundation on February 25 (Sunday).
Director of the Institute, Dr. Smriti Goswami welcomed the delegates and Superintendent, Dr. Devojit Choudhury highlighted the importance of Neighborhood Networking in Palliative Care.
Other speakers like Dr. B K Das, Dr. Arun Deka, Dr. Dipankar Dakua, H P Bora, Dr. Nivedita Upamanyu, Dr. Dimpy Mazumder, Dr. Rikita & Dr. Shruti talked about various aspects of the program.
The organizer of the program Dr. Arun Deka informed that over fifty volunteers joined the workshop. Such activities are very beneficial for cancer patients and are often organized in the institute.
Finally, certificates were distributed by Deputy Superintendent Dr. Kamal Chakravarty following the vote of thanks by Dr. Arun Deka.