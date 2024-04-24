Revolutionary Robotic Surgery in Bihar Draws Global Attention

Both knees of a London-based British patient were simultaneously transplanted in Bihar using the finest robotic technology available at the Anup Institute of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation extension unit, located on the fifth floor of the Savera Hospital Campus in Patna's Kankarbagh.
This surgery marks the continuity of successful robotic joint transplants which have engaged global notice, within just 3 years of establishment and over 1000 joint transplants. This truly is a matter of pride for Bihar as it become a site for medical tourism.
Dr. Ashish Singh, the Medical Director of the extension unit at Anup Institute of Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation, provided detailed insights into robotic surgery for knee and hip replacements.
When asked about his experience, the patient called it his “best decision” and remains satisfied above all his previous experiences in the UK and USA. The range of patients from countries includes England, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan - due to the vision of the unit to help patients recover physically and mentally with the unit’s well-crafted hospitality.
As a result, the unit also has a grasp over numerous Indian states and cities, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Agartala, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Nagpur and Raipur who feel the metropolitan edge subtracting the endless waiting list, increasing doctor negligence at exorbitant prices in the big Indian and International cities.
The robotic system has reduced knee replacement surgeries from 3 to 4 hours to just 40 to 50 minutes and ensures the patient to stand on their feet within 4 to 5 hours after the procedure.