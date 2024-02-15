"Russia Close to Creating Cancer Vaccines", Announces Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that the nation is progressing in creating cancer vaccines and it will be available for patients shortly.
In a televised comment, the Russian President said that "We have come very close to the creation of so-called cancer vaccines and immunomodulatory drugs of a new generation".
Putin said, "We are one step away from creating cancer vaccines. I expect that these vaccines will soon be used effectively in treatment. There certainly are many exciting discoveries now; we look forward to more in the future."
However, Putin did not specify which types of cancer the proposed vaccines would target.
Putin's announcement signifies a significant stride forward in medical innovation, offering hope for enhanced cancer treatment options on a global scale. Additionally, pharmaceutical giants such as Moderna and Merck & Co. are progressing in the development of experimental cancer vaccines.
According to the World Health Organization, there are six licensed vaccines available to prevent human papillomaviruses (HPV) that cause various types of cancers, including cervical cancer. Additionally, there are vaccines available to combat hepatitis B (HBV), which can lead to liver cancer.