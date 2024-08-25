Scientists Decode Lyme Disease Bacteria DNA, Advancing Research

The findings, published in the mBio journal, may also pave the way for more effective vaccines against Lyme disease, which is the most prevalent tick-borne illness in North America and Europe. With nearly half a million new cases each year in the U.S. alone, and rising numbers globally due to climate change, this research is crucial in addressing a growing public health threat. Lyme disease, caused by bacteria from the Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato group, can lead to fever, fatigue, headaches, and in severe cases, complications in joints, the heart, and the nervous system.