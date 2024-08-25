Scientists Decode Lyme Disease Bacteria DNA, Advancing Research

A groundbreaking genetic analysis of bacteria responsible for Lyme disease has been developed by a group of scientists at the CUNY Graduate Center, offering new possibilities for improved identification, management, and prevention of the tick-borne illness.
The global study, led by Saymon Akther, a former Ph.D. student in biology at CUNY, and biology professor Weigang Qiu from Hunter College and the CUNY Graduate Center, mapped the complete genetic composition of 47 bacterial strains linked to Lyme disease.
This comprehensive genetic mapping, a first for many strains, has the potential to revolutionize diagnostic procedures and treatments by enabling healthcare providers to identify the specific bacterial strains infecting patients. “By understanding how these bacteria evolve and exchange genetic material, we're better equipped to monitor their spread and respond to their ability to cause disease in humans,” Qiu, the corresponding author, explained.
The findings, published in the mBio journal, may also pave the way for more effective vaccines against Lyme disease, which is the most prevalent tick-borne illness in North America and Europe. With nearly half a million new cases each year in the U.S. alone, and rising numbers globally due to climate change, this research is crucial in addressing a growing public health threat. Lyme disease, caused by bacteria from the Borrelia burgdorferi sensu lato group, can lead to fever, fatigue, headaches, and in severe cases, complications in joints, the heart, and the nervous system.
In collaboration with over a dozen institutions, including Rutgers and Stony Brook University, the team sequenced the genomes of all 23 known species within the Borrelia group, many of which had never been sequenced. This ambitious National Institutes of Health-funded project uncovered the evolutionary history of Lyme disease bacteria, suggesting their origins date back millions of years, long before the breakup of the ancient supercontinent Pangea, explaining their global distribution today.
The research also revealed the genetic recombination process that allows Lyme disease bacteria to evolve and adapt quickly, particularly in their interactions with tick vectors and animal hosts. Hotspots of genetic exchange were identified in the bacterial genomes, shedding light on how these pathogens continue to survive and thrive in various environments.
To support ongoing research, the team developed web-based software tools (BorreliaBase.org), which enable scientists worldwide to compare Borrelia genomes and explore the genetic factors that contribute to the bacteria's pathogenicity.
Looking ahead, the researchers aim to extend their analysis to additional bacterial strains, especially those from understudied regions, and further investigate genes unique to disease-causing strains. As climate change fuels the spread of Lyme disease, this cutting-edge research equips the scientific community with essential tools to combat the escalating health threat.