Sedentary Childhood Leads To Premature Vascular Damage: Study

Arterial stiffness, which is determined by the speed of the pulse waves between the carotid and femoral arteries, was found to be affected by sedentary behavior. Over a 13-year period, an increase in sedentary time from 6 to 9 hours per day resulted in a 10 percent acceleration of pulse wave velocity, indicating an increase in arterial stiffness. This increase in stiffness was associated with severe vascular damage in one out of every thousand adolescents. On the other hand, participating in light physical activity for at least 3 hours per day was found to reverse arterial stiffness and vascular damage. Interestingly, engaging in moderate-to-vigorous physical activity did not reduce arterial stiffness, but actually slightly increased it. This increase was attributed to the physiological adaptation of the vascular walls caused by an increase in muscle mass. However, the increase in arterial stiffness resulting from moderate-to-vigorous physical activity was at least three times less than the increase caused by sedentary behavior.