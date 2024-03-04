Sleep Apnea Linked To Memory and Cognitive Issues: Study

A preliminary study to be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 76th Annual Meeting in April suggests that individuals suffering from sleep apnea may have an increased risk of experiencing memory or cognitive issues.
The presentation is scheduled to take place from April 13-18, 2024, both in person in Denver and online. The research discovered a positive connection, although it did not establish whether sleep apnea leads to cognitive decline.
Sleep apnea refers to the condition where individuals repeatedly pause and resume breathing while asleep, leading to decreased oxygen levels in the bloodstream. Common signs include snorting, gasping, and temporary interruptions in breathing. Those affected by this disorder may also encounter morning headaches or difficulties concentrating on daily activities.
"Sleep apnea is a common disorder that is often underdiagnosed, yet treatments are available," the study's author, Dominique Low, MD, MPH, from Boston Medical Center in Massachusetts and a member of the American Academy of Neurology, stated. "Our study found participants who had sleep apnea symptoms had greater odds of having memory or thinking problems."
A total of 4,257 individuals took part in the research. They were given a survey that inquired about their sleep quality, as well as any issues they experienced with memory and thinking. Regarding sleep, participants were asked about any instances of snorting, gasping, or pauses in breathing during their sleep. In terms of memory and thinking, participants were questioned about difficulties in remembering, periods of confusion, trouble concentrating, or challenges with decision-making.
Out of all the individuals involved, 1,079 individuals experienced sleep apnea symptoms. Among those with symptoms, 357 individuals, equivalent to 33 percent, reported issues related to memory or cognitive function. In contrast, 628 individuals, which accounts for 20 percent of those without sleep apnea symptoms, reported similar problems.
After taking into account various factors that could influence memory and cognitive issues, such as age, race, gender, and education, a study revealed that individuals who reported experiencing symptoms of sleep apnea were approximately 50% more likely to also report experiencing memory or thinking problems, as compared to those who did not exhibit any symptoms of sleep apnea.
"These findings highlight the importance of early screening for sleep apnea," said Low. "Effective treatments like continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) machines are readily available. Quality sleep, along with eating a healthy diet, regular exercise, social engagement and cognitive stimulation, may ultimately reduce a person's risk of thinking and memory problems, improving their quality of life."
The study has certain limitations, such as relying on data from a single survey and participants self-reporting their symptoms instead of being evaluated by medical experts. Further research is necessary to track the progression of sleep apnea, memory, and cognitive symptoms in individuals over a period of time.