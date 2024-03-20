Study Delves Into Ways To Reduce Side Effects Of Breast, Ovarian Cancer

Certain medications used to treat cancer can also affect healthy cells along with the cancerous cells. If the impact on healthy cells is too strong, there may be limitations on the use of these medications. A team from the University of Geneva, in collaboration with FoRx Therapeutics based in Basel, has identified the mechanism of action of PARP inhibitors. These inhibitors are specifically used for individuals with the BRCA gene mutation who have breast or ovarian cancer. By preventing the PARP proteins from performing two specific functions, these inhibitors protect healthy cells while still exerting a harmful effect on cancer cells.