Time-Restricted Eating Linked to 91% Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Death: Study

A groundbreaking study presented at the EPI|Lifestyle Scientific Sessions 2024 in Chicago has unveiled concerning insights into the effects of time-restricted eating on cardiovascular health. According to the research, restricting eating to an 8-hour window daily may significantly increase the risk of death from heart attack and stroke.
The study, which is yet to undergo peer review, analyzed data from over 20,000 adults who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys from 2003 to 2018. Participants who adhered to the popular 16:8 intermittent fasting regimen, where they consume all their calories within an 8-hour window, were found to be 91% more likely to die from cardiovascular disease compared to those who didn't practice such fasting methods.
Furthermore, individuals with pre-existing cardiovascular disease who followed this time-restricted eating pattern faced a staggering 66% higher risk of mortality from heart disease and stroke. Shockingly, the study also revealed that among cancer patients, those who didn't adhere to time-restricted eating and consumed their daily calories over a 16-hour period had a lower risk of cancer mortality than those with a more restricted eating window.
However, experts caution that the study's observational nature prevents definitive conclusions about cause and effect. Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, an interventional cardiologist not involved in the study, highlighted potential confounding factors in the participants' demographics and recall biases regarding their eating habits.
Despite these limitations, the findings underscore the need for further investigation into the long-term effects of intermittent fasting on human health. Dr. Avantika Waring, Chief Medical Officer at 9am Health, emphasized the importance of understanding the potential disparity between short-term benefits, such as weight loss, and lasting cardiovascular advantages.
While intermittent fasting remains a popular strategy for weight loss and metabolic improvement, experts urge individuals to consider their unique medical history and consult with their healthcare provider before adopting such dietary practices. Maggie Evans, RDN, Manager of Nutrition Programs at 9amHealth, stresses the importance of personalized dietary recommendations tailored to individual health goals and circumstances.
In conclusion, while intermittent fasting may offer short-term benefits, the study underscores the necessity of further research to ascertain its long-term impact on cardiovascular health. Until then, experts advise a cautious approach and emphasize the importance of a balanced, nutrient-dense diet for overall well-being.