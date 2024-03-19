Time-Restricted Eating Linked to 91% Higher Risk of Cardiovascular Death: Study

The study, which is yet to undergo peer review, analyzed data from over 20,000 adults who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys from 2003 to 2018. Participants who adhered to the popular 16:8 intermittent fasting regimen, where they consume all their calories within an 8-hour window, were found to be 91% more likely to die from cardiovascular disease compared to those who didn't practice such fasting methods.