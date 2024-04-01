Study Finds Link Between MUTYH Gene And Development Of Solid Tumors

In the population of tumor samples, 5,991 samples were found to have both a functioning and mutated version of the MUTYH gene. Out of these, 738 samples (approximately 12 per cent) had lost the functioning copy of the gene, leaving only the mutated version. These individuals with a single mutated copy of MUTYH exhibited a distinct genetic pattern characterized by additional genetic mutations and a faulty BER pathway. This genetic signature was associated with a slight increase in susceptibility to certain types of solid tumors, such as adrenal gland cancers and pancreatic islet cell tumors. However, there was no heightened risk of breast or prostate cancer, thus addressing the original concern raised by the patient.