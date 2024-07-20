Study Reveals Influenza Viruses Use Dual Pathways to Infect Cells

While most type A influenza viruses from birds and pigs are not considered major health threats to humans, their potential to cause pandemics remains significant. For instance, the current outbreak in dairy cattle in the U.S. and previous seasonal epidemics underline the importance of monitoring such viruses. The ability of some influenza strains to use MHC class II proteins for cell entry could explain why certain influenza viruses, like the H2N2 strain from the 1957 pandemic in Asia, have managed to cause widespread outbreaks.