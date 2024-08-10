Study Uncovers Long COVID's Symptoms, Risks, and Lingering Challenges

Understanding Long COVID

Long COVID is characterized by symptoms that persist for three months or longer following an acute COVID-19 infection. The illness can impact multiple organ systems, leading to reduced functionality and a range of symptoms, including fatigue, cognitive impairment (often referred to as 'brain fog'), breathing difficulties, and physical discomfort.

The condition can affect almost anyone, regardless of age, including children. However, it is more commonly observed in females and those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. The reasons for these differences are still under investigation. The study also found that while some individuals gradually recover from long COVID, others may continue to suffer from its effects for years. Alarmingly, many people who developed long COVID before vaccines became available are still unwell.