Supreme Court Rebukes IMA in Patanjali Ad Campaign Case

The Supreme Court delivered a stern rebuke to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday during proceedings related to Patanjali's allegedly misleading advertising campaign. The apex court criticized Dr. RV Asokan, President of the IMA, for speaking to the press about the court's orders in the case, likening his actions to those of Patanjali.
In a direct exchange with Dr. Asokan, the bench admonished him for not exercising self-restraint, emphasizing the need for responsible conduct, especially given his position. The bench underscored the importance of free speech but highlighted the necessity for discretion and self-restraint, particularly for public figures like Dr. Asokan.
Addressing Dr. Asokan as a citizen of the country, the bench drew attention to the restraint exercised by judges despite facing criticism, contrasting it with Dr. Asokan's public comments. Dr. Asokan had expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court's criticism of IMA practices and private doctors in an interview.
The court also considered an application filed by Patanjali against Dr. Asokan, urging the bench to take note of his alleged unwarranted comments.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court reserved its order in a separate contempt of court case involving Patanjali Ayurved, yoga guru Baba Ramdev, and Acharya Balkrishna. Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah presided over the case and waived the requirement for the personal appearance of Patanjali Ayurved's founders.