Swagat Surgical Institute Performs NE's 1st Robot-Assisted Prostate Surgery

Robotic surgery for urological procedures, especially prostatectomy, has been a global standard for years. However, until now, patients in Assam and the Northeast had limited access to these advanced techniques due to the absence of robotic technology in the region. Prostate cancer, which is the second most common cancer among men according to the Globocan 2020 report, has shown a high prevalence in states such as Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam. Guwahati, in particular, has seen rising rates of this disease, highlighting the need for improved diagnostic and surgical facilities.