Swagat Surgical Institute Performs NE's 1st Robot-Assisted Prostate Surgery

In a groundbreaking achievement for the medical community in Assam and the entire Northeastern region of India, Swagat Superspeciality Surgical Institute has successfully performed its first robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgery. This landmark operation marks a significant advancement in the field of robotic surgery, bringing state-of-the-art urological interventions to a region that has long awaited such sophisticated medical technologies.
Robotic surgery for urological procedures, especially prostatectomy, has been a global standard for years. However, until now, patients in Assam and the Northeast had limited access to these advanced techniques due to the absence of robotic technology in the region. Prostate cancer, which is the second most common cancer among men according to the Globocan 2020 report, has shown a high prevalence in states such as Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, and Assam. Guwahati, in particular, has seen rising rates of this disease, highlighting the need for improved diagnostic and surgical facilities.
The introduction of robotic technology at Swagat Superspeciality signifies a new era in surgical care for the region. Robotic-assisted surgeries offer highly precise and minimally invasive options, making procedures that were once deemed too complex or unfeasible through traditional methods now accessible to patients.