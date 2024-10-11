'Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0' in Cachar Garners Positive Public Response

This campaign, under the initiative of the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India seeks to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use, particularly among the youth with active participation & contributions from the states & Union territories.

The launch event saw the participation of Assistant Commissioner Anjali Kumari, who is also in charge of the District Social Welfare Office (DSWO), Inspector of Schools Ganesh Harijan, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Subrata Sen, Branch Officer (Health) Junali Devi, District Nodal Officer Dr. Ratna Chakraborty, and District Health Manager from Silchar Cancer Centre (ACCF). Representatives from Nehru Yuva Kendra, Lions Club of Silchar Valley View, Premier, and Rotary Club of Silchar Central were also present.