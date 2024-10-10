Golaghat Launches Mass Signature Campaign for Tobacco-Free Youth 2.0

The District Tobacco Control Cell in Golaghat recently launched a mass signature campaign to garner public support for the "Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0."
This initiative coincided with the "District Foundation Day" and witnessed enthusiastic participation from senior district administration officials, educators, students, healthcare professionals, and various community members.
The "Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0," spearheaded by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, aims to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of tobacco use, especially among the youth.
Key objectives of the campaign include conducting at least 30 Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns in every district, declaring a minimum of 160 educational institutions as Tobacco Free Educational Institutions (ToFEIs), carrying out at least 16 enforcement drives, and designating at least 20 villages as tobacco-free in each district.
India ranks as the second-largest producer and consumer of tobacco products globally. The health risks associated with tobacco use are alarming. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS 2016-17), approximately 48.2% of Assam's adult population uses tobacco in some form.
Additionally, the Global Youth Tobacco Survey (GYTS 2019) reported that 11.9% of schoolchildren aged 13-15 consume tobacco. Disturbingly, the initiation age for tobacco use in some states can be as low as 7 years.
The health implications are dire, with bidi and cigarette smokers facing a lifespan reduction of 6 to 10 years compared to their non-smoking peers. Alarmingly, the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) from 2019-21 revealed that tobacco use in Assam had escalated to 51.9%.
This campaign represents a significant step towards creating a healthier future for the youth and addressing the public health crisis posed by tobacco consumption.