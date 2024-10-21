'Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0' Ushers Multi-Stakeholder Initiative in Hailakandi

The “Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 2.0,” launched by the Department of Health and Family Welfare under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, seeks to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of tobacco, particularly among youth. The campaign aims to implement at least 30 information, education, and communication (IEC) initiatives, designate 160 educational institutions as Tobacco-Free Educational Institutions (ToFEI), conduct a minimum of 16 enforcement drives, and declare 20 villages as tobacco-free in each district. Social media engagement will also play a crucial role in the campaign, utilizing hashtags such as #SaveTheYouthCampaign and #AbSeBandCampaign.

Individuals looking to quit tobacco can access support through the National Tobacco Quitline at 1800-112-356.