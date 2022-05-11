Tomato Flu- Over 80 Kids Infected with the Virus in Kerala

Kerala reported a new flu which is causing concern, especially among parents of small kids. According to reports, more than 80 children in Kerala, below five years of age have been infected with Tomato Flu virus and the number is expected to only rise.

A medical team is carrying out tests to those entering Coimbatore for fever, rashes and other illnesses as a step against the spread of the tomato flu in one of the districts of neighbouring Kerala, reported PTI.

Two medical officers are leading the team to check passengers, particularly children, of all vehicles, official sources said on Tuesday (May 10). Also, a 24-member team has been formed to check the children, aged below five, in anganwadis, the PTI report stated.

Tomato flu is a case of children experiencing undiagnosed and unidentified fever. According to media reports, debate is still on whether Tomato Fever is a viral fever or is an after-effect of chikungunya or dengue fever. In Tomato flu, children are showing rashes, skin irritation, dehydration, and red blisters, which is probably how it got its name of tomato flu.

Here are some of the major symptoms of tomato flu:

- High fever

- Dehydration

- Rashes, skin irritation; hand and legs skin colour can also change

- Blisters

- Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

- Runny nose, cough, sneeze

- Tiredness and body ache

If a child is showing symptoms, they should be taken to the doctor immediately. Kids should be kept hydrated, experts suggested.