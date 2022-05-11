Tinsukia Based NGO Accused Of Theft Of Govt Funds

Northeast Care Foundation, a Tinsukia based non-governmental organization (NGO) has been alleged to have misappropriated government funds to the tune of crores.
The NGO is under contract with the Tinsukia municipality for disposal works. Allegations have been made against it for misappropriation of around Rs 1.5 crores of government funds.
Meanwhile, following the allegations, the district collector has ordered an inquiry into the management of the NGO.
It may be noted that the NGO was contracted for garbage disposal works by the municipality. It received funds in lakhs which it siphoned off, according to reports.