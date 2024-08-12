Tooth Loss Linked to Increased Risk of Fatal Heart Diseases, New Study Finds

A new analysis has revealed a troubling connection between severe tooth loss and a higher risk of dying from heart disease, stroke, and other fatal cardiovascular events. This research underscores a growing body of evidence suggesting that oral health can significantly impact cardiovascular health.
While previous studies have hinted at a link between missing teeth and a greater risk of heart disease, the new analysis offers a more detailed perspective. Researchers examined data from 12 studies, each tracking oral health and cardiovascular outcomes over periods ranging from 3 to 49 years.
The findings indicate that individuals who had lost all or most of their teeth faced a 66 percent higher risk of cardiovascular mortality compared to those with fewer or no lost teeth. The association between tooth loss and heart disease was particularly pronounced among those with 22 or more missing teeth.
Dr. Anita Aminoshariae, an endodontist and dental researcher at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, emphasized the significance of the study. “Our findings clearly show that tooth loss is not just a dental issue but a significant predictor of cardiovascular disease mortality,” she stated.
The research also considered various confounding factors such as age, smoking status, and other health conditions. Despite accounting for these variables, the heightened risk associated with severe tooth loss persisted, confirming its impact on cardiovascular disease mortality.
The study highlights the potential benefits of improving oral health as a strategy to address the global burden of cardiovascular diseases. Enhancing access to nutritious foods and affordable dental care, especially in low- and middle-income countries and among older populations, could be crucial in mitigating this risk.
In 2019, cardiovascular diseases, including heart attack, stroke, and heart failure, accounted for one-third of global deaths. The study suggests that maintaining optimal oral health and preserving teeth may be a critical component in reducing this statistic.
Published in the Journal of Endodontics, this research calls for increased attention to the relationship between oral health and cardiovascular disease, reinforcing the importance of both preventive and restorative dental care.