Tragic Diarrhoea Outbreak Claims Lives in Mokalbari Tea Estate in Assam’s Chabua

A tragic incident of diarrhoea has struck the Mokalbari tea estate located in Chabua, under the Dibrugarh district of Assam, resulting in the loss of two lives. The victims, identified as Makhani Bauri (25) and Rahul Bauri (23), succumbed to the illness.
Several individuals from the tea estate have fallen ill and are currently under medical observation. Those receiving treatment at the Assam Medical College Hospital include Manisha Bauri (12), Deepak Bauri (48), Niwas Bauri (18), and Kundan Majhi (45).
In response to the outbreak, a team from the Regional Medical Research Centre has been dispatched to the garden to investigate the situation and provide necessary assistance.
The outbreak underscores the importance of prompt medical intervention and public health measures to contain the spread of diarrhoeal illnesses and prevent further loss of life.
Meanwhile, efforts are underway to address the situation and ensure the well-being of those affected by the outbreak in Mokalbari tea estate.