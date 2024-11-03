WHO Acknowledges India's Progress in Tuberculosis Elimination Efforts
The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized India's significant strides in the fight against tuberculosis (TB) in its latest global report. According to the findings, the incidence of TB in India has dropped by 18%, decreasing from 237 cases per lakh population in 2015 to 195 per lakh in 2023. This rate of decline is more than double the global average of 8%.
A health ministry official stated, "This leap in coverage is a result of the momentum India has created and sustained around TB case finding. It reflects the decentralization of healthcare services through over 1.7 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the country."
The WHO's report also highlights the sustained reduction in TB-related mortality in India, with deaths falling from 28 per lakh population to 22 per lakh, marking a 21% decline. Additionally, the TB budget has seen a historic increase, with allocations rising from ₹640 crores in 2015 to ₹3,400 crores in 2022-23, indicating a strong commitment from the government. Notably, the majority of funding for the TB program originates from government resources.
To enhance its extensive TB laboratory network—the largest in the world, featuring 7,767 rapid molecular testing facilities and 87 culture and drug susceptibility testing laboratories—India is procuring over 800 AI-enabled portable chest X-ray machines.
In September, the government approved the introduction of the BPaLM regimen, a novel treatment for multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB), under the National TB Elimination Program (NTEP). This new regimen is a highly effective and shorter treatment option. From January to September 2024, India notified 19.8 lakh TB patients, compared to 19 lakh during the same period in 2023, reflecting a 4% increase in reported cases.
India’s progress in combating TB has garnered international attention, and the country remains committed to further reducing the burden of this infectious disease.