WHO Approves First Mpox Diagnostic Test as Outbreaks Surge in Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Friday, October 4, 2024, the approval of the first diagnostic test for mpox, a crucial tool for countries grappling with outbreaks of the disease.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, has led to over 800 fatalities across Africa, where it has been officially detected in 16 countries, according to the African Union’s disease control centre. In response to the crisis, more than $800 million has been pledged for mpox-related initiatives, as reported by the African CDC.
The newly approved test, called the Alinity m MPXV assay and manufactured by Abbott Molecular Inc., allows for the detection of the mpox virus from swabs taken from human lesions. The WHO highlighted that this advancement is essential for enhancing diagnostic capacity in regions experiencing outbreaks, where the demand for swift and accurate testing has surged.
"By detecting DNA from pustular or vesicular rash samples, laboratory and health workers can efficiently confirm suspected mpox cases," the WHO stated. Despite this progress, limited testing capacity and delays in confirming cases remain significant challenges in Africa, contributing to the ongoing spread of the virus.
"This approval marks a significant milestone in expanding testing availability in affected countries," said Yukiko Nakatani, WHO’s Assistant Director-General. She emphasized that increasing access to quality-assured medical products is vital for assisting countries in controlling the spread of the virus and safeguarding their populations, particularly in underserved regions.
Mpox is caused by a virus transmitted to humans from infected animals but can also spread through close physical contact between individuals. Symptoms typically include fever, muscular aches, and large boil-like skin lesions, and the disease can be fatal.
The WHO’s approval of the diagnostic test represents a critical step in the global response to mpox, aiming to protect communities and curb the impact of this emerging health threat.