World Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Awareness, Cancer in India

Cancer Problem in India

Cancer mortality rates have decreased globally, but the illness is still prevalent in all racial groups and countries. The information from India is more concerning than ever: According to the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, 14,61,427 new cases of cancer will be reported in India in 2022 (at a crude rate of 100.4 per 100,000). And at present, Indians as young as 40 years old are dying of cancer. One in nine Indians has a lifetime risk of developing cancer. For both men and women, the most common cancer sites were the lungs and the breasts. The most common cancer in children (0-14 years) was lymphoid leukemia, which affected boys 29.2 percent more often than girls (24.2 percent). According to estimates, there will be 12.8 percent more cancer cases in 2025 than there were in 2020. This study also came to the conclusion that cancer mortality rates rose in India during the COVID years, reversing a downward trend that had been occurring earlier.

History of World Cancer Day

Cancer is a leading cause of death around the world, says the World Health Organization. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) was established in 1993. It is a membership organization headquartered in Geneva with the goal of ending cancer worldwide through better treatment and more thorough investigation. In the same year, under its leadership, the first International Cancer Day was observed in Geneva, Switzerland. Several prominent institutions, including cancer societies and treatment facilities, also gave their backing to this effort. The first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000 formally established World Cancer Day. Attendees included representatives from international cancer groups and high-ranking government officials.