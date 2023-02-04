World Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Awareness, Cancer in India

The fourth of February is recognized as World Cancer Day all over the globe. The goal is to spread awareness and encourage people to take measures toward preventing, detecting, and treating the disease. The Union for International Cancer Control took this step to promote the aims of the World Cancer Declaration through advocacy and public education. It's a global event that's been going on since 2000 with the goal of raising money and awareness for cancer research, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
World Cancer Day raises awareness and focuses on eradicating misinformation and myths about the disease. Whatever it takes to close the gap, whether it's encouraging neighbors to drive a friend to cancer treatment, forming a group of like-minded individuals, or ensuring that healthy, low-cost food options are available in the local school cafeteria.
Cancer is a major chronic disease, and there is more to a 1-day celebration of World Cancer Day. Because of this, the campaign is intended to continue to motivate participants and spark change well after the actual date has passed. It is known that campaigns that span multiple years have greater visibility, reach, participation, and global awareness. World Cancer Day's theme for the years 2022 through 2024 is "Close the Care Gap." This is propelled by the idea that everyone can make a difference, no matter how big or small it may be.
Cancer is among the most researched diseases in the world. In humans, cancer manifests itself in more than a hundred distinct forms. For most cancers, early detection is rare, and there isn’t enough consensus among oncologists, researchers, and practitioners of non-Western medicine on its exact causes.
Overall, a few broad causes have been conclusively established: Cancer may arise as a consequence of genomic abnormalities such as mutations when the body’s immune system weakens or collapses, or due to external assaults on the body such as tobacco use, exposure to chemicals and radiation, and certain infections.
Cancer mortality rates have decreased globally, but the illness is still prevalent in all racial groups and countries. The information from India is more concerning than ever: According to the National Cancer Registry Programme Report 2020, 14,61,427 new cases of cancer will be reported in India in 2022 (at a crude rate of 100.4 per 100,000). And at present, Indians as young as 40 years old are dying of cancer. One in nine Indians has a lifetime risk of developing cancer. For both men and women, the most common cancer sites were the lungs and the breasts. The most common cancer in children (0-14 years) was lymphoid leukemia, which affected boys 29.2 percent more often than girls (24.2 percent). According to estimates, there will be 12.8 percent more cancer cases in 2025 than there were in 2020. This study also came to the conclusion that cancer mortality rates rose in India during the COVID years, reversing a downward trend that had been occurring earlier.
Cancer is a leading cause of death around the world, says the World Health Organization. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) was established in 1993. It is a membership organization headquartered in Geneva with the goal of ending cancer worldwide through better treatment and more thorough investigation. In the same year, under its leadership, the first International Cancer Day was observed in Geneva, Switzerland. Several prominent institutions, including cancer societies and treatment facilities, also gave their backing to this effort. The first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000 formally established World Cancer Day. Attendees included representatives from international cancer groups and high-ranking government officials.