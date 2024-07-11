World Population Day: JP Nadda Calls for Commitment to Population Stabilization

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda highlighting that 1/5th of global population is India’s population, stressed on the need to celebrate World Population Day as a reaffirming and re-commitment to working towards population stabilisation.
On the occasion of World Population Day, the Union Health Minister virtually chaired a meeting with State and Union Territories in the presence of Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel in Delhi on Thursday.
The theme of the event was: “Healthy timing & spacing of pregnancies for the wellbeing of mother and child”.
JP Nadda said, “The goal of Viksit Bharat can only be achieved when the health of India’s families is well maintained which can be achieved by smaller families.”
The Union Health Minister emphasized that the Centre and States need to collectively work to ensure that women can exercise their right to make family planning choices and are not burdened by unwanted pregnancy, and to ensure that unmet needs of contraceptives are met especially in the high burden states, districts and blocks.
Highlighting the government’s focus on “securing a brighter, healthier future for all, including youth, adolescents, women, and the elderly”, the Union Health Minister stated, “Collaboration is key as we address upcoming responsibilities and recognize family planning and reproductive health as fundamental”.
“Promoting healthy timing and spacing between births, achieving optimal family sizes, and empowering voluntary adoption of contraceptive choices are crucial for nurturing healthier and happier families, thereby contributing to our nation's brighter future”, he stated.
Speaking on “Mission Parivar Vikas” (MPV), one of the successful schemes of the National Family Planning Programme, which was initially launched for 146 High Priority Districts (HPDs) in seven high-focus states, and later expanded to cover all districts in these states and six northeastern states, Nadda emphasized the remarkable impact of the scheme and underlined the significant increase in access to contraceptives in these states and successful reductions in maternal, infant, and under-five mortality rates.
Nadda also commended the tireless work and dedication of the healthcare and frontline workers and various line departments in reaching the last mile in spreading the messages of family planning and service delivery.
During the occasion, an innovative Family Planning Display Model “Sugam” and family planning posters in Hindi, English, and regional languages imbibing the current year’s theme for World Population Day 2024 were unveiled. Sugam is a unique and innovative multipurpose display model for Family Planning designed for use by family planning service providers, RMNCHA (Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent Health and Nutrition) counsellors, grassroots health workers, and beneficiaries. It can also be strategically displayed at various locations at health facilities. ‘Sugam’ aims to foster an amicable environment and generate necessary awareness about family planning.