Heavy Rainfall Predicted In Assam For Next 5 Days: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday informed that there would be heavy rainfall in Assam and other parts of the northeastern states for the next five days.

In an official notification, IMD stated that under the influence of strong moist southwesterly winds at lower tropospheric levels from the Bay of Bengal to the northeast and adjoining east India and a trough at mean sea level from Northwest Rajasthan to Nagaland will lead to:

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya during next five days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next five days.

According to the meteorological analysis of the weather forecast agency, a cyclonic circulation will lie over West Assam and neighbourhood that may extend up to 0.9 kilometres above main sea level.

