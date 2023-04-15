Horoscope Today, April 15: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, a clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love, and peace for April 15. You can reach me at - 6000652920.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Page of Swords – Enjoy some time with yourself. You are emotionally stable. New news or projects are on cards. Express yourself well.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Green.

Lucky Number – 4

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Judgment – Let go of your past. Pray to your ancestors for blessings. Long pending work will be completed today. Time to do investment.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 8 of Wands – Today will be a little tough for you but stay calm and focus. Don’t be a part of any argument. Avoid fights and conflicts. Emotionally you will be drained out.

Angel Message – Spread love.

Lucky Color – Pink and Green

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 3 of Cups – Time to celebrate personally or professionally. Good news on its way. Great day to invest. Eat what you love today.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Knight of Cups – Energy is very positive so move forward for good reason. Avoid fighting with partners. Victory is on the cards.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 6 of Wands – Victory is on the cards. Travel is there for you. Success in any work you do. Happiness is on its way. Enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – Be happy.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Swords – Avoids fight. Stay away from manipulative people and don’t manipulate anyone. Fights may occur; the best way to deal with them is positively. Emotional turbulence but stay calm and listen to some good music.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 3 of Swords – Someone may break your heart. Express yourself nicely so that there will be no issues. Don’t give any loan or money today. Today you will face a little bit of tough time.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- King of Wands – Time to enjoy your time. Today is a good day to take important decisions. Emotionally you are very balanced today. Give more focus to your life.

Angel Message – Be grounded.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number - 1

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Hermit – Stay calm and grounded. Take rest. Don’t take any decisions today. Reconsider any important decision. Money flow is little stagnant today but don’t worry.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 9 of Cups– Enjoy your favorite food. Stay calm and enjoy the moment. Something soon will reveal so be ready for the show.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – Nine of Words - Trust yourself and other people as well. Don’t worry about the future. Great time to establish yourself.

Angel Message – Work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

Hey, lovely people, that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj , Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in Instagram @mediumofmiracles555