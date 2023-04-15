8 Killed After Russian Missile Attack on Eastern Ukraine

At least 8 people have been killed after a Russian missile attack on a residential building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk, reports emerged on Friday.

Along with the eight fatalities, more than a dozen others have been reportedly injured in the missile attack.

Quoting the governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kyrylenko, Al Jazeera reported that seven Russian S-300 missiles had been fired at Sloviansk, west of the city Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest fighting on the Ukrainian front line.

At this time, there have been 21 injuries and eight fatalities at all sites, according to Kyrylenko.

Ukrainian police said on Twitter that a child died in an ambulance after being pulled out from the rubble.

The attack comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill that will make it easier to mobilise citizens into the army, and block them from fleeing the country if drafted.

A draftee would be prohibited from travelling internationally under the law, which Putin signed on Friday, and would need to report to an enlisting office after receiving electronic call-up papers.