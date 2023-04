Horoscope Today, April 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 5th of April. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 5 of Pentacles – Today you will be very calculative regarding your spendings. Good news will come from a unexpected place. Travel is on the cards

Angel Message – Connect with yourself.

Lucky Color – yellow

Lucky Number – 3

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Magician– Today is a very rewarding day for you. New project will be coming and good news is on its way. Trust your will power and trust divine.

Angel Message – carefree and enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Tower –Long dark phase of your life come to an end. You might go through some emotional turbulence. Things will be delay. Don’t be angry

Angel Message – plan your future

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 8

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Wheel of Fortune – Time to enjoy the outcome of your hard work. You will be getting positive answers about your work. Financially its a good day today.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 4

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Chariot – Good day for money, emotionally you will be very stable today .Someone may show you there true clours. Stay away from fights.

Angel Message – Claim the power within

Lucky Color – White and Blue

Lucky Number – 7

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The Magician – You will be very stable today emotionally as well as financially. Promotion is on the cards. Good time to invest. Use your might in relationships or your work space wisely.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Empress – Enjoy your day. Eat your favorite food. People will come and share their secrets with you, so, be a good listener. Enjoy each and every moment today. Today is great day for you

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- The Fool – New beginnings is on the cards. You will gain profit in business and have success in job. Good time to invest. Trust divine timings.

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card-2 of Swords – Don’t let your emotions override you. Reconsider your thoughts or decision. Avoid too many opinion. Let go past.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number - 1

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Sun – Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples. A child / your child will bring happiness to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow and Red

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – King Of Pentacles – Good day for handling finances. Good time to take some decisions. Take control of your life. Don’t take too many suggestions.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card- Wheel of Fortune – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Good time to invest.lan your future . New people will come to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.