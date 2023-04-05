Former US President Donald Trump Surrenders

Before being charged with a crime for a hush money payment made to a porn artist during his 2016 presidential campaign, former United States president Donald Trump turned himself in to police on Tuesday at a courthouse in Manhattan.

As he made his way from Trump Tower to a courtroom in lower Manhattan, where he was to appear before a judge as the first former president in American history to face criminal charges, Trump himself characterized the experience as "SURREAL."

The arraignment represents a remarkable coming to terms for Trump after years of inquiries into his business, personal, and political dealings, even though it is anticipated to be short and procedural. The case is developing against the background of his third presidential campaign as well as other investigations in Atlanta and Washington that could yet result in additional charges.

It represents Trump's new multifaceted reality, in which he bows to the stern demands of the American criminal justice system while exuding victimhood and defiance at joyous campaign events.

Trump entered the building to be processed and turned to gesture to the crowds outside while donning his signature dark suit and red tie. He expressed his annoyance with the procedure in real time as he arrived at court in an eight-car convoy from Trump Tower.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse,” the ex-president posted on his Truth Social platform. “Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!”