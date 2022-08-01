Horoscope Today, August 1: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for August 1. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Hermit – don’t overburden yourself with work and emotions. Reconsider your decision. Have some patience thing will be in your favour. Time for you to rest yourself.

Angel Message – Connect with yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 7 Of Wands – Today you will occupied to work and little bit of emotional drama. You may face little difficulties but with calm mind you will be fine. Dont invest and trust anyone easily.

Angel Message – Time for some self discipline.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Today you are in a very good and energetic mindset so use it carefully. Financially its ok but check your savings. Take care of your health.

Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 8

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Temperance – Today you will be very much balanced. Things will take your side or success is on your side. Emotionally you will be very happy. Financially its great day. Focus on yourself more.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 8

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Wheel of fortune – Today be careful how you behave and thing because how you think or behave you will get exactly the same vibrations. Succes is on your side. You will get rewards of your work.

Angel Message – Claim the power within

Lucky Color – White and Blue

Lucky Number – 9

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The Star – Balance and complete all your work. Take care of your relationship. New people will show up. Emotionally let go thing and also embrace new things. Financially it’s a great day.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 5 Of CUPS – Time to take some rest . Reconsider your decision. Don’t invest anywhere. Don’t be part of any argument. Reset yourself. Let go things.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 8 Of Swords – Don’t belive others blindly open your eyes and see the things.StoP self doubt. People may gas light you so be carefull. Don’t invest now. Emotionally you need to work on yourself.

Angel Message – Love yourself.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 3 Of Pentacles – Plan to expand your work .take advice from love one if required. Travel is on the cards. Emotionally you might be drained out so try to be calm. Don’t take any hasty decisions. Listen to your elders.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient.

Lucky Color – Pink and Blue

Lucky Number - 5

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 8 Of Cups – you will get many options for a very important decision so be careful what you choose . Take leap of faith. Trust your intuition. Emotionally you will be very happy. Financially you will be abundant.

Angel Message – Let GO THINGS.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 10 of Cups – Today is great day for you. Spend some quality time with family. Emotionally you will be stable. Things will be in your favor or you will get success whatever you do. Spread love and happiness. Eat your favorite meal.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- The Emperor – You will be in very stable mindset. Things will be balance .Long pending projects will come with successful closure . Financially you will be happy. Spread love.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

