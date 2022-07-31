Looking Strengthen Trade & Commerce With Central Asia: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that the government was looking to strengthen the relationship between India and Iran to further trade and commerce.
Speaking on the occasion of Chabahar Day at an event in Mumbai, the Union minister said that led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the relationship will be beneficial for trade and commerce between the country and the landlocked Central Asia region.
Taking to Twitter, Sonowal informed that the distance between the western coast ports like Mumbai and Kandla and Chabahara port is very less and with regular shipping lines India is looking forward to attract EXIM trade via free trade route.
He wrote, “Led by the vision of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, India is on a path-breaking mission to develop port infra. Distance of Chabahar from west coast ports like Mumbai & Kandla is very less. With regular shipping lines, we look forward to attracting EXIM trade via free trade route.”
In a further tweet, the former Assam CM said, “To drive investment and strengthen our cultural and political ties, we must aim to input Chabahar Port into the International North-South Transport Corridor. Let's work together to build bridges and link Central Asia to #SEAsia.”