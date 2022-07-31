Looking Strengthen Trade & Commerce With Central Asia: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said that the government was looking to strengthen the relationship between India and Iran to further trade and commerce.

Speaking on the occasion of Chabahar Day at an event in Mumbai, the Union minister said that led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the relationship will be beneficial for trade and commerce between the country and the landlocked Central Asia region.

Taking to Twitter, Sonowal informed that the distance between the western coast ports like Mumbai and Kandla and Chabahara port is very less and with regular shipping lines India is looking forward to attract EXIM trade via free trade route.