Horoscope Today, December 25: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for December 25. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The magician –Great day to start a new project and new beginnings. Financially you are in a very good position. Luck will be in your favor.

Angel Message – enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 2





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Knight of wands – Today you are very active use your energy wisely. Manage your temper.Dont be part of any fight or arugument. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Meditation will bring peace

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 3 of Cups – Celebrate your victory or celebrate your life. Team work will bring success. Friends will bring happiness to your life.

Angel Message – trust your self

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Page of wands– Enjoy the moments don’t worry about future. You are very talented use your talent. New beginnings are on cards. Money flow is great.

Angel Message – Spend some time to nurture yourself

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 5

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 4 of Wands – Great news is on its way. Time to buy new property and good time to invest. Today is lucky day for you. New people or relationship will come to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 10 of Cups – Spent some time with family. Children in family will bring good news and glory. Happiness is on the cards. Great or lucky day to start new things. Whatever you do answer is yes.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Knight of swords – Avoid long distance travel. Emotionally you will be little disturb . Stay away from fights and arguments. Check your spending

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Yellow and orange

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 10 of pentacles – what lovely card ,Today you will be financially abundant. Blessing from your ancestors will help you to achieve greater success. Harmony and love in family. You will be surrounded by good people.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow.

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 4 Of Pentacles– Your are a very efficient person use your efficient to do your job. Take care of your spending and savings. Avoid travels.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number - 3

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Queen of cups – Time for you to sit and relax. Be humble with people,stay away from fights. Children will bring happiness to your life. Take care of your spending.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 3 of pentacles – Today plan your future well. Friends and trust worthy people will help you. Invest today some amount for your future. Listen to your elders.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – 9 of pentacles - Best card of the day. Its great day today enjoy every moment. Spread love..New relationship is on the cards. Whatever you do you will get success.

Angel Message – Enjoy every moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me on instagram @mediumofmiracles555